LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $253.20

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 253.20 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 248.60 ($3.25), with a volume of 2164808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.28).

LMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 248.33 ($3.24).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 699.19. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 5,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

