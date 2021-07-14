Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $422,131.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00150588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.90 or 0.99883912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00953318 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

