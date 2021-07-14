Lotto Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $91,521.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $91,521.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lotto has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00398122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.