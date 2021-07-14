Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading Down 10.2%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s stock price fell 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.12. 322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.21.

Lundin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

