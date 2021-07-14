Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUG. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.47.

LUG stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.36. 19,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,099. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.11 and a twelve month high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 39.77.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

