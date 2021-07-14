LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €730.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €730.00 ($858.82) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €682.82 ($803.32).

EPA MC opened at €670.70 ($789.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €651.91. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

