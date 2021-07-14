Lympo (LYM) Price Down 22.4% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $500,324.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.22 or 0.00852682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

