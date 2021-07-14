M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Gap Up to $47.45

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $48.98. M.D.C. shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 1,132 shares trading hands.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.52. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.