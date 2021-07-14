M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.40% of M/I Homes worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.40.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

