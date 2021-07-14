M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of M Winkworth stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 195.50 ($2.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.60.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

