Machine Xchange Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.63 Million (MXC)

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. Machine Xchange Coin has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.11 or 0.00821848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005386 BTC.

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. Machine Xchange Coin’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

