Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Update

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFNC opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 19.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

