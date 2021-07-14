MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 295,600 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

