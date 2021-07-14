Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $17.01. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 69 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $832.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

