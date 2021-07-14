Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce $9.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 billion and the highest is $9.65 billion. Magna International posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.58 billion to $41.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.20 billion to $45.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

MGA opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38. Magna International has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Magna International by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magna International by 817.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

