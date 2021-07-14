Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) Director Sells $462,150.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00.

Paul Caine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00.

MGNI opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.