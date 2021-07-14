Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. 14,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.