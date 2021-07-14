Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Shares Up 0.2%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.47. 5,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

