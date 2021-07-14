Maple (MPL) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Maple has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $6.93 or 0.00021110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $89,575.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00855025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.