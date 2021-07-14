Marc W. Booth Sells 4,573 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NYSE:ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NYSE:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56.
Shares of NYSE:ACTG opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.09.
About Acacia Research
Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.