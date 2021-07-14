Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.65, for a total value of $511,650.00.

REGN stock opened at $577.01 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

