Mark A. Ledoux Sells 5,000 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,818. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

