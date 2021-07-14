Mark A. Ledoux Sells 5,000 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,818. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.78.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
