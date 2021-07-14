Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total value of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.63. 13,717,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,845,365. The company has a market capitalization of $985.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.74. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. United Bank raised its stake in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

