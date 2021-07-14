MarketAxess (MKTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKTX opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.00.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

