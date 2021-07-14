Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $226,454.04 and $103,561.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.98 or 0.06136600 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00139830 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

