Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $383.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $380.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.15. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

