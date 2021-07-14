Match Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTCH) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.48. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $347,075.00.

MTCH stock opened at $164.61 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

