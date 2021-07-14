Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Matson worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,435,807. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MATX opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.78.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

