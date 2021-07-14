Matthew Eckl Acquires 1,400 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NYSE:CECE) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NYSE:CECE) CFO Matthew Eckl acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00.

NYSE:CECE opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

