Maxcoin (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $323,141.80

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $323,141.80 and $37.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,826.93 or 0.99884058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.01250317 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00352040 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00375252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005035 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

