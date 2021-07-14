Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Maximus has raised its dividend payment by 522.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
