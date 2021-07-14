Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Maximus has raised its dividend payment by 522.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

