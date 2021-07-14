MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.36. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 53,121 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$474.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,029,622. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

