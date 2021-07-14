MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.36. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 53,121 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$474.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,029,622. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
