McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 214.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $236.17 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $184.73 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

