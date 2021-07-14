MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.77. MediciNova shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 484,571 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

