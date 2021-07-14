Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,931,138.80 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,983,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

Shares of MEDP traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $182.90. 132,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,795. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $107,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

