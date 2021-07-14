Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 765.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Medtronic worth $178,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,391. The company has a market cap of $171.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $91.98 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

