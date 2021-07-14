Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,706 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Medtronic worth $201,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.23. 7,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,391. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $91.98 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.