MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$14.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEGEF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,374. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

