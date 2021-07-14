megaBONK (MBONK) Market Cap Hits $226,343.78

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $226,343.78 and $7,924.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00050984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00853455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005381 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

