megaBONK (MBONK) Price Reaches $0.0757 on Top Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $226,982.38 and approximately $11,054.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, megaBONK has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.11 or 0.00821848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005386 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.