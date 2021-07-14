Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $311,028.21 and $17.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00397313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,571,766 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

