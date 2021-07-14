Melvin Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Melvin Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138,831 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $674,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $20.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,567.56. 49,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,226. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,561.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,394.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

