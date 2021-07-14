Melvin Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,008,000. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.7% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Melvin Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,148. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

