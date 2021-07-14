Membrana (MBN) Price Hits $0.0008

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Membrana has a total market cap of $329,338.77 and $100,815.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00823616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 387,707,831 coins. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

