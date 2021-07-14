Meme Price Hits $509.40 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Meme has a market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $509.40 or 0.01551649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00375112 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

