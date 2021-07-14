Mercury (MER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $834.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $834.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00150588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.90 or 0.99883912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00953318 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

