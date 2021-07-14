Merewether Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 229,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000. Aemetis accounts for about 0.9% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned 0.73% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

AMTX traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 35,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,717. The company has a market cap of $284.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.