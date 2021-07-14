Merewether Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 531,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000. Rice Acquisition makes up 0.9% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.78% of Rice Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RICE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,102. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Rice Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

About Rice Acquisition

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

