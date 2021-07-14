Merewether Investment Management LP Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 129.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,329 shares during the period. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance accounts for approximately 1.8% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 1.34% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 103,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $1,372,021.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TPGY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,282. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

