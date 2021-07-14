Merewether Investment Management LP Invests $15.29 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 212,392 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,294,000. Cheniere Energy comprises about 2.5% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 175.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 122,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -288.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.